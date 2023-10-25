Study shows increasing anti-Black racism in EU, most discrimination in Germany

A recent survey of first- and second-generation Black immigrants across 13 European Union countries has brought to light a troubling increase in racism, with Germany, Austria, and Finland reporting the highest rates of discrimination and harassment.

The European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) conducted the survey, showing that within six years since the previous study, the percentage of respondents who reported experiencing racial discrimination in the past 12 months had risen by 10 points to reach 34 per cent.

Austrian and German stats

In Austria and Germany, the proportion was a concerning 64 per cent, nearly double the previous level of 33% in Germany and significantly higher than the 42 per cent recorded in Austria six years earlier. Finland followed closely with 54% reporting racial discrimination.

FRA Director Michael O’Flaherty told Reuters that the lack of improvement since the last survey was shocking, highlighting that people of African descent face increasing discrimination solely due to the colour of their skin.

The survey also examined respondents who reported feeling racially discriminated against over the past five years, which had risen to 45 per cent across the 13 countries surveyed, marking a six-point increase from the previous study. The top three countries remained the same, with Germany reporting the highest rate at 76 per cent.

The extensive poll, conducted by Ipsos for the FRA, involved 16,124 immigrants and their descendants across 15 countries. The survey took place between October 2021 and September 2022 and will produce several reports on other ethnic minorities and Muslims. The current report, titled "Being Black in the EU," is the first to be published from this broader survey, focusing on 6,752 individuals born in sub-Saharan Africa or with at least one parent born there residing in 13 EU countries.

The proportion of respondents who reported experiencing racist harassment over the past five years remained unchanged at 30 per cent compared to six years earlier. Germany reported the highest national rate at 54 per cent, followed by Finland and Austria. In contrast, Portugal and Sweden had the lowest harassment rates and, along with Poland, reported the lowest levels of racial discrimination according to respondents.