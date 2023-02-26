Students in Britain protest against schools partly banning use of toilets

In the United Kingdom, days after a number of schools barred use of toilets during lessons and partly during break times, reports of "rioting" by students are dominating the news cycle. Reports say that the situation forced many schools to call police after the pupils "went on the rampage".

A report in The Mirror claimed that a school in North Yorkshire had teachers allegedly pushed over while a tree was set on fire.

Kids let off fire extinguishers, kicked down doors and smashed windows on a day of disorder, the report added.

UK schools unrest: Protests planned on TikTok

According to reports in British media, students "planned" the protest on TikTok shortly after the new toilet-use rules were announced. The visuals currently viral on social media show large group of teenagers in uniform gathered at a Cornwall school's fences, with some attempting to scale them down. One parent told The Mirror that part of the fencing was broken and at least one student was reportedly injured.

Sit-ins have also been staged at Bromfords School in Wickford and at Castle View School in Canvey, the reports said.

Amid reports of violent inside-the-school-premise protests, hundreds of students staged a protest outside a school in Yorkshire. The protest was against a decision by the school authorities to close most of its facilities during the lesson time.

Crowds of children vented their anger at The Farnley Academy's new policy, which only gives them access to centrally located bathrooms within teaching periods.

UK schools unrest: Parents back their children's 'struggle'

Parents cited in the British media say they back their children's struggle to visit the toilet at all times while they are attending the school. Many claimed that their children were sent home for 'non-compliance' for trying to visit the toilet.

"Just had my phone call from a very stressed teacher to come and get my son for non compliance," a parent was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"I told her I fully support our young adults and she refused to speak or comment on the matter. I'm proud of our kids for finding their voices and making a stance."

And another parent went on: "Why our children are been treated like they are in a prison of war camp? This is not how our children should be treated if they need toilet let them go it’s not a crime and to limit them with toilet roll is totally unacceptable in all the ways."



