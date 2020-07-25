Strongest storm on Earth expected to weaken as it approaches Hawaii

Hurricane Douglas, the strongest storm on Earth, is approaching Hawaii but is forecast to weaken before it reaches the island chain this weekend.

Douglas currently is 725 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, and is moving west-northwest directly toward the island chain. The storm peaked as a Category 4 storm on Friday, but began to weaken as the day progressed.

Douglas could be the first hurricane to hit the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic, complicating security plans for officials in the state.

According to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu, steady weakening is expected to continue for the next two days as the storm approaches Hawaii.

Douglas is currently a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 115 mph that extend 25 miles from the center of the storm. When it reaches the island chain on Saturday evening or Sunday morning, it will likely be a Category 1 hurricane or strong tropical storm, forecasters said.

A hurricane watch has been issued for the Big Island of Hawaii and for Maui County, which includes the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe,.

Tropical storm-force winds are forecast to arrive on the island of Hawaii as early as Saturday evening local time.