Strong opioids which are 300 times stronger than heroin infesting UK cities: Top cop

A top British cop has warned that the use of strong synthetic drugs has surged in many cities, especially in London, and are at risk of turning into drug-ravaged San Fransico, due to strong opioids flooding into the global market.

Donna Jones, chairwoman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, has warned that an epidemic of drug overdose would soon hit the UK, as is occurring in California and many US cities, which are gripped by the opioid crisis.

Jones said it was "inevitable" that London and other UK cities could face a similar spike due to the shortage of heroin, caused by the Taliban's ban on poppy farming.

As a result, he said, there has been a 90 per cent drop in exports from Afghanistan, which is the world's largest producer of the drug.

Void left by Taliban is being filled by Chinese gangs

The void left by the Taliban’s ban is being filled by the Chinese gangs who are providing synthetic opioids which are as much as 300 times stronger than street heroin, Jones said, Express news outelt reported.

She said that the rapid decline of the Afghan heroin trade will enable alternative suppliers to claim their share of the market.

"That will completely dry up the heroin supply down to Africa and up through Europe over the next 12 months, which means the Chinese synthetic opioid market is going to explode,” Jones said.

"It’s already happening in America, and heroin addicts in America are dying in their plenty because synthetic opioids like fentanyl are literally 50 times stronger than street heroin. And it is so tragic."

Many alternatives cropping up

"The Chinese gangs have been keeping a close eye on the supply of heroin around the world and have clearly seen an opportunity to exploit the market with a massive explosion in synthetic opioids,” she added.

Also read | US authorities start closing bridges with Mexico to contain surge in immigration

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published on Tuesday, drug poisoning death in England and Wales are already at the highest they've ever been in the 30 years that they've been being recorded,

Also read | France passes controversial bill to toughen immigration rules despite Macron party rebellion

National Crime Agency (NCA) said there have been 54 deaths linked to street drugs that are six times more powerful than fentanyl in the past six months. There are 40 more cases awaiting test results.