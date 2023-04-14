Strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hits Indonesia's Java Islands: Reports

An earthquake measuring 7.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Indonesia on Friday evening. The string quake was recorded in the sea north of the Indonesian island of Java, per a report by the US Geological Survey (USGS). There have been no reports of casualties or damage so far.

The quake struck around 4:55 pm local time (0955 GMT) and the epicentre was detected at a depth of approximately 594 kilometres (370 miles). Despite the intensity of the quake, USGS ruled out the possibility of a tsunami.

Indonesia suffers frequent earthquakes, straddling the "Pacific Ring of Fire", a seismically active zone where different plates of the earth's crust meet.

A day before, a 4.9-magnitude hit the Tanimbar Islands of Indonesia. There were no casualties. Local media said there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries but some residents said their homes shook for a good measure.

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)