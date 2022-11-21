LIVE TV

Killer Earthquake in Indonesia: Strong tremors topple houses in Java

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 09:25 PM IST
Indonesia was jolted by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake. Early reports say at least 46 people have been killed and about 700 people are injured. Watch this video to know more.