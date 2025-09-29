Shocking! Stowaway found dead in American Airlines flight’s landing gear in Charlotte

A stowaway was found dead inside the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines flight on Sunday (Sep 28). The incident came to light after the plane arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina, from Europe and was undergoing maintenance around 9 am local time. The authorities are investigating the matter.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the individual, who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene. In a statement, an American Airlines spokesperson said that it was working with law enforcement on its investigation.

“The subject was pronounced deceased on scene by CMPD’s airport division officers,” the police said in a statement. “Homicide unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and crime scene search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.” The investigators have urged anyone with information to come forward, adding that an investigation was ongoing.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport authorities said that they were aware of the incident and were supporting the police in the investigation as needed. The statement added that normal operations will continue at the airport.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and will support Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) investigation as needed,” it said.

It is extremely dangerous to hide in a plane’s wheel, the most common method used by stowaways. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, more than 77 per cent of such instances have resulted in death as of 2019.

Earlier this month, a 13-year-old boy from Afghanistan was found wandering on a tarmac in India after hiding in the landing gear of a plane that travelled from Kabul to Delhi. He was repatriated to Afghanistan the same day after a medical check-up.