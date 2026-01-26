/Storm Chandra forecast to give heavy rain, snow in UK, amber alert issued

A major storm named Chandra by the UK Met Office is forecast to bring strong winds, heavy rain and snow across much of the UK on Tuesday (Jan 27). The storm is likely to cause flooding and travel disruption in several places, with significant snow expected in the higher reaches of northern areas.

Amber wind warning is in place for Northern Ireland, while rain is expected in South West England on Monday and Tuesday. The warning is in place for eastern parts of Northern Ireland, from 05:00 on Tuesday until 21:00, reported BBC, citing the met office.

The storm will have winds speeds gusting up to 75mph (120km/h).

"Storm Chandra will bring persistent rain, heavy at times, later Monday and overnight before steadily clearing north-eastwards on Tuesday morning," the Met Office said.

London, the South East and the South West - and parts of Wales have been put on yellow alert for the storm. On Tuesday, storm Chandra will intensify leading to a patchwork of weather warnings blanketing much of the country.

The UK Met office has also issued amber warning for heavy rain from 17:00 Monday until 09:00 Tuesday for south-west England. The widespread weather activity is likely to give 30-50mm with 60-80mm across some higher ground, especially south Dartmoor.