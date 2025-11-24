/Steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal leaves UK to live in Dubai ahead of budget that 'targets' super rich

Steel magnate and one of world's richest businessman Lakshmi Niwas Mittal has decided to quit the United Kingdom amid the Labour Party-led government’s proposed tax changes that is likely to impact the super-rich, according to a UK media report. Living in the UK for nearly three decades, the Indian-origin steel tycoon has often been named in the list of the country’s richest billionaires.

The 75-year-old, who built his empire and wealth through ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steelmaker is a resident in Switzerland for tax and will now be living in Dubai, where he has a mansion, reported The Sunday Times.

Why is Mittal Leaving UK?

Mittal is valued at around £15.4 billion and ranks eighth on the UK rich list, as per the 2025 ‘Sunday Times Rich List’. He will become the latest ultra rich individual to leave the country ahead of the second budget to be tabled by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in the parliament.

This budget is expected to steeply raise taxes on the wealthy. Last year, when Reeves' presented her first budget it increased capital gains on tax, reduced tax relief for entrepreneurs. Restrictions were also imposed on the way family companies are passed down to future generations.

Also, there are reports of more tax measures in the second budget, including an “exit tax” for people leaving the UK, raising concerns among global millionaires and billionaires.