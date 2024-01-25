Steadfast Defender 24 : NATO begins its biggest military exercise in decades

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) started its biggest military exercise in decades on Wednesday (Jan 24). In a statement, NATO said, "Exercise Steadfast Defender 24, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, began on Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024, as the dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) departed Norfolk, Virginia, United States and following a series of operations will commence her transit across the Atlantic."

"The departure of USS Gunston Hall marks the first tactical movement of Steadfast Defender 24. His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Charlottetown, will depart Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada for Europe later this month," the statement said.

Around 90,000 troops from member states are participating in the exercise that will run through May.

A rapid deployment of forces

NATO said on Wednesday that Steadfast Defender 24 would highlight the intergovernmental military organisation's ability to deploy forces rapidly from North America and other parts of the Alliance to reinforce the defence of Europe.

Over 50 ships from aircraft carriers to destroyers are taking part in the drills, including over 80 fighter jets, helicopters and drones. At least 1,100 combat vehicles including 133 tanks and 533 infantry fighting vehicles have been deployed.

Steadfast Defender 24 comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which will soon enter the second year. A top document by NATO had identified Russia as the most significant and direct threat to the alliance's security.

'Irrevocable return of NATO to Cold War schemes'

Last Sunday (Jan 21), Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that Steadfast Defender 24 marked an irrevocable return of the alliance to Cold War schemes.

"These exercises are another element of the hybrid war unleashed by the West against Russia," Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko told the RIA news agency.

"An exercise of this scale ... marks the final and irrevocable return of NATO to the Cold War schemes, when the military planning process, resources and infrastructure are being prepared for confrontation with Russia," he added.