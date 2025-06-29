/Statistics day: Fisher or P.C. Mahalanobis? Who's the father of modern statistics

If you have ever studied mathematics, then you would have frequently encountered the chapter ‘statistics’. So, have you wondered why this chapter is relevant and who is the modern father of statistics? In this article, we will try to understand what this chapter is. Why is it relevant to us, and who is the father of this chapter in the world and India as well and also when this day is celebrated globally and in India.

Statistics is a part of mathematics that deals with the analysis, collection, presentation, interpretation, and organisation of data. It helps us to understand and describe every phenomenon based on data to make things meaningful.

In modern day, it is used to interpret data in every domain, from government and healthcare to business and education. For example, it is used in forecasting weather patterns, evaluating medical treatments, predicting stock market trends, and informing public policy decisions.

Who is the modern-day father of statistics?

A British polymath identified as Sir Ronald Aylmer Fisher is considered the father of modern statistics, who was born on 17 February 1890 in East Finchley, London, England. He laid the foundations for modern statistical science after his extensive work in the fields of mathematics, statistics, biology, genetics, and academia.

He created the methods and concepts that outline modern statistical science, also described as the "single most important figure in 20th century statistics". Fisher had an exceptional talent for visualising problems through geometry. His academic path started at Harrow School, followed by a scholarship to study Mathematics at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge, where he graduated with top honours.

Throughout his career, Fisher earned several prestigious accolades, including the Royal Society’s Copley Medal in 1955, in recognition of his groundbreaking work in genetics and statistics. He was a trailblazer in applying statistical techniques to biology and genetics, playing a central role in reviving Darwinian theory and shaping the modern evolutionary synthesis.

Fisher also introduced the method of maximum likelihood, now fundamental in statistical inference. His work at Rothamsted Experimental Station, where he processed extensive agricultural data, led to the creation of analysis of variance (ANOVA), a technique still widely used in statistics today.

On 3 June 2010, the UN General Assembly adopted resolution 64/267, designating 20 October 2010 as the first ever World Statistics Day under the general theme “Celebrating the many achievements of official statistics.” Since then, October 20 has been celebrated as World Statistics Day.

Who is the father of statistics in India?

Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, an eminent Indian scientist and statistician, is often hailed as the father of Indian statistics. He is recognised for building the foundation of India’s modern statistical framework. His groundbreaking efforts led to the creation of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) and the National Sample Survey (NSS).