State capitols across US tighten security to repel possible attacks

In the wake of FBI's warning of possible armed protests before Joe Biden's inauguration, the security around state capitols across the US has been tightened. Michigan state police set up metal fencing encircling the capitol. In Illinois, workers boarded up windows at the state capitol while in New York, roads leading to the state capitol were blocked by concrete barriers.

The enhanced security measures came after the FBI posted bulletins and called law enforcement agencies nationwide to call attention to potential protests.

Law enforcement agencies are keeping tab of extremist chatter online. The activity is being monitored for possible signs of attack just like that on US Capitol Building on January 6.

For months, far-right extremists have been openly posting their threats on public sites. Now, wary of surveillance and amid a crackdown by social media, some are shifting their online communications to private chats or lesser known platforms that could make those threats harder to find.

Several social media websites that are popular havens for far-right views have closed, crashed or cracked down on violent rhetoric over the past week. For example, Apple and Amazon suspended the social media site Parler from their respective App Store and web hosting service, saying it had not taken adequate measures to prevent the spread of posts inciting violence.

The FBI received nearly 100,000 "digital media tips" about potential unrest related to the election and Biden's inauguration, an official told reporters on Tuesday, and has pleaded for more information from the American public.

(With Reuters inputs)