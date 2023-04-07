State actor still main suspect behind Nord Stream sabotage, says investigator

The Swedish prosecutor, who was carrying the Nord Stream sabotage attack's investigation, said the “clear main scenario” was that there was the involvement of a state-sponsored group, as he expressed his doubt over theories that suggested an independent group's involvement the pipeline blasts.

Mats Ljungqvist, speaking to Reuters on Thursday, said that although theoretically there is a possibility of a non-state-backed plot, the kind of explosive used in the blasts ruled out a “large portion of actors”.

ALSO READ | UNSC rejects Russian resolution demanding probe into Nord Stream blast

As per a report by United Nations, the three underwater explosions that destroyed the gas link between Germany, Russia and the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm on September 26, 2022, had the power of several hundred kilograms of explosives.

Traces of explosives found by Swedish investigators on various objects were examined by them but they have not named the type used. According to the estimate of analysts, the blasts were powered by the equivalent of 300-350kg of Semtex or 400-500kg of TNT. Semtex is a plastic explosive which is generally used in commercial blasting.

German Institute for International and Security Affairs security specialist Goran Swistek said, “That is a huge amount of explosives and not something you could pilfer from a building site or something that a trader on the black market would have sitting in their garage.”

Dismissing the theories around the Nord Stream pipeline blasts, the prosecutor called all the speculations "politically motivated". “The incident has obviously become an open arena for different influence attempts,” said Ljungqvist.

“These speculations do not have an impact on the ongoing investigation, which is grounded in facts and the information which has emerged from analyses, crime scene investigations and collaboration with authorities in Sweden and other countries,” he added.

Swistek said that the comments of the prosecutor suggested that his scepticism of the usage of a 15-metre yacht for carrying out the sabotage attack was shared by the investigators.

WATCH | The Nord stream mystery deepens, here's a special report

“With that amount of explosives, it is hard to conceive how they could have used only a yacht – which is not to say the yacht didn’t play some sort of supporting role,” he stated.

“We are working unconditionally, turning over every stone and leaving nothing to chance. Our hope is to be able to confirm who has committed this crime but it should be noted that it likely will be difficult given the circumstances,” Ljungqvist said.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.