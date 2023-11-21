LIVE TV
Stampede kills 37 during army recruitment in Congo's Brazzaville

BrazzavilleUpdated: Nov 21, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

"A tragedy unfolded at the Ornano stadium on the night of Monday to Tuesday leading to deaths and injuries. The provisional toll established by emergency services is 37 deaths and several others injured," a crisis cell headed by Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso said.

Thirty-seven Congolese youths were killed in a stampede overnight during an army recruitment drive in a stadium in the capital Brazzaville, officials said.

