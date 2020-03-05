Stage all set in Dubai for third edition of WION Global Summit

The 'WION Global Summit: Navigating and Negotiating Global Imperatives' is being held in Dubai today. The event will kick start at 9.30 am (12:00 PM IST) onwards at The Oberoi.

WION is India's first international news channel dedicated to putting forth India's perspective on impactful global issues and the annual conclave, WION Global Summit, is a platform for global leaders to come together at a single platform and have a dialogue on a common global agenda.

WION Global Summit full schedule

In this year's edition, the list of speakers include former Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe; Her Excellency Dr Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga, the first Female President of Latvia and former president of Club de Madrid, Aleqa Hammond; The first female Prime Minister of Greenland and Her Excellency Mariya Didi; the Honourable Minister of Defence of the Republic of Maldives.

During the one-day event, the guests will host agenda-driven discussions on topics of global importance including, climate change, global governance, economic slowdown, and global crisis.

The event is divided into four sessions. The first will be on India and the Emerging World focusing on the dynamics between Nationalism, Multilateralism and Creative Diplomacy.

The second session will be on Balancing and Recalibrating Pakistan’s Diplomatic Strategy: Economy, Security, and Internal Political Stability and it will be followed by the third session on Climate change. The fourth session will be a Global Thinkers Forum.

The welcome note at the WION Global Summit would be given by the Indian Ambassador to the UAE - His Excellency Pavan Kapoor.

The Summit would also be attended by Sudhir Chaudhary - The CEO & Editor in Chief of WION and the sessions would be moderated by Palki Sharma Upadhyay - The Executive Editor of WION and Riz Khan - an International journalist.

Indian stalwarts from the armed forces and political parties, former ambassadors and diplomats, experts from the industry, academicians and climate activists will also take part in well-curated sessions.

WION Global Summit will be broadcast on WION which is available across South Asia, Australasia, the Middle East, and Russia.

It will also be live on wionews.com, its app and on its social media platforms on the 5th of March 2020 from 9.30 am onwards.