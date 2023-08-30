Stabbings at Notting Hill Carnival reach highest level in seven years; cops sexually assaulted

The stabbings at the two-day-long Notting Hill Carnival have reached the highest level in seven years, British media reported on Tuesday (August 29). In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said that there were eight non-fatal stabbings on Monday. The victims included a 29-year-old man who was in critical condition after he was stabbed at Warfield Road, just off Harrow Road. The man "is now in a serious, but stable condition," the statement added.

"A 19-year-old man was stabbed in Ladbroke Grove shortly before 20:00hrs and remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital," the statement said. The other six men aged 18, 19, 20, 25, 28 and 40 were stabbed in separate incidents and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The carnival was held from August 27-28.

Fifty officers assaulted at carnival

The Metropolitan Police also said on Tuesday that more than 50 officers were reported to be assaulted at the carnival. This included officers who were kicked, punched, spat on, bitten, head-butted and sexually assaulted. On Sunday, there were 110 arrests for offences including possession of offensive weapons, assaults including assaults on police officers, possession of drugs and sexual offences.

"One man sustained a non-life-changing slash wound but declined the assistance of the emergency services," the statement further said.

'Carnival a challenging policing environment'

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, who oversaw the policing operation, said on Tuesday that the Notting Carnival was a challenging policing environment, adding that officers were asked to be vigilant but to be approachable, respectful and sensitive at the same time.

“It is regrettable that for a second year in a row, Monday night at Carnival has been marred by serious violence," Adelekan said.

“Nobody disputes the significance of Carnival on London’s cultural calendar and the overwhelming majority of those who came will have had a positive experience. However, we cannot overlook the stabbings, sexual assaults and attacks on police officers that we have seen," the police officer added.

