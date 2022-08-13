Sri Lanka receives free-of-charge hospital

Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, a well-known social and spiritual leader, opened the first phase of a 75-bed free super speciality hospital, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Super Speciality Hospital, in Batticaloa, a region in the east of the island of Sri Lanka, which has endured years of civil war and has housed over 30,000 war widows, in order to support the Indian Government's efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka, which is bankrupt.

The island nation of Sri Lanka is struggling with an unprecedented economic crisis, unemployment, and inflation, which has severely weakened its healthcare system and caused a dreadful shortage of key medications, such as life-saving antibiotics and paediatric care.

Through its member-foundation in Sri Lanka, the Sri Sathya Sai Karuna Nilayam Foundation, which was founded in 2016, the Sai Global Federation of Foundations, chaired by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, has offered assistance at this time of need. The Foundation's Sri Sathya Sai Karunalayam Medical Center, which opened in 2017, has provided care to more than 16,000 rural patients to date.

In the presence of Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, the opening of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Super Speciality Hospital was presided over by Mr. Aravinda de Silva, a former captain and international cricket player for Sri Lanka. Other guests included representatives from the government and diplomatic community of Sri Lanka, the medical community, and the armed forces of Sri Lanka.

Recognising the selfless services of Sri Sathya Sai Karunanilayam Foundation, the President of Sri Lanka, Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe sent his message:

“It gives me immense pleasure to be addressing all of you on this momentous occasion of the inauguration of Sri Sathya Sai Super Speciality Hospital at Kirankulam in Batticaloa under the Sri Sathya Sai Karuna Nilayam Foundation. The services rendered by this foundation, completely free of cost, stands out even more so in the background of the economic turbulence, we are facing at present in our country.

I understand that the foundation, since its inception in 2017, has treated over 16,000 outpatients. The services rendered are inspiring and their vision for the future healthcare mission with this specialised hospital is truly something very special. I’m grateful to the Founder of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Chain of Hospitals, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai under whose leadership and vision, the Sri Sathya Sai Karuna Nilayam Foundation has set up this hospital.

Also, on behalf of the people of Sri Lanka, my heartfelt gratitude to the international team of expertise from Sai Sanjeevani India who have exhibited the true meaning of brotherhood during these challenging times. I wish to thank all the guests who have come here from across the globe and shown their solidarity and support and also to those who were not able to be physically present but have continuously supported this noble initiative from all around the world.

Finally, on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka and its people, I once again extend my heartfelt gratitude to the whole team and wish them and the Karuna Nilayam Foundation and the Sai Sanjeevani Super Speciality Hospitals, all the very best for their future endeavours.”

At the event, Mr Aravinda de Silva, Former Sri Lankan International Cricketer and Captain said:

“About two weeks ago, I got a message from a very famous man from India, who has been very dear to me and has been one of my childhood idols…that was none other than, Mr Sunil Gavaskar. His message was a request to represent him at the inauguration of the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Super Speciality Hospital at Batticaloa in Sri Lanka.

Before coming here, I didn’t anticipate this kind of magnitude, effort and love that has gone into this project, and witnessing this in person is a remarkable experience; for something like this to happen within 5 years is indeed remarkable.

Congratulations for achieving this in the last five years. Today, after having completed my childhood phase of enjoying playing cricket, as a cricketer who contributed towards the game of cricket by representing Sri Lanka, as a business man who has established his own business for the last 14 years; it is time to serve my country, and at this juncture, I find my thinking matching with the motto of this organization – Love All Serve All.

We have enjoyed everything from this lovely nation and now it is time to give the country back, what it deserves. Thanks to everyone who has put in so much effort and time to make this hospital happen. My support and help will be there anytime.”

Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai remarked:

“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the whole world is one family. There are people from US, UK, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Middle East, Fiji, a few European nations and India who have come today—we all have come together today in the spirit of one global family. The message of fraternity, love and brotherhood is universal.

When one member in a family needs help, the whole family comes together to help. This is what we are doing now. Time is of essence in cardiac care, the sooner we treat the child, the sonner we save his/ her life. This is the first time in the history of Sri Lankan healthcare, where a speciality hospital is set up completely free of cost.

When we want to do good, the whole universe conspires to do good. Every child in Sri Lanka is as important as a child in our own country. Sri Lanka and India shares a lot in common — be it our spirituality, history – both culture and colonial, passion for cricket…congenital heart disease is our common burden and hence a solution for this is our common cause. I hope there is a day in Sri Lanka when every child has access to good education, nutrition and healthcare.”

Within the next few days, free paediatric heart care surgeries and interventions will be performed at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Super Speciality Hospital in Batticaloa to mark the beginning of its operations.

With the assistance of its international partners in 33 nations, the hospital is prepared to expand in stages to carry out various healthcare missions across specialties. Even during the COVID era, the medical centre provided hot, wholesome cooked food in the nearby villages to meet the nutritional needs of the poor.

The facility was recognised by the Sri Lankan Healthcare Fraternity as being able to close the gap in paediatric cardiac treatment in Sri Lanka, where 3,000 kids are born with congenital heart disease each year.

Following the opening of the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Heart Facility in Suva, Fiji, on April 27, 2022, by the Honourable Prime Minister of Fiji, Mr. Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, this hospital in Sri Lanka is the second in a short period of time—roughly three months.

Through the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Global Heart Care Centers, many young hearts in Sri Lanka are prepared to be welcomed with love and compassion in order to advance the cause of the "Right to Healthy Childhood" by building a holistic ecosystem that will lessen the burden of congenital heart disease worldwide.