/Sri Lanka Deputy Minister Sunil Watagala warns of strict legal action against defamatory social media campaigns targeting government leaders

Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister Sunil Watagala has directed law enforcement to use emergency regulations to address defamatory campaigns circulating on social media that target the President and key government ministers. During a recent meeting with police officials, the deputy minister emphasised the increasing number of malicious attacks aimed at the president and certain government figures, particularly from individuals residing abroad.

Watagala pointed out that the current situation could lead to legal action under Section 5 of the Public Security Act if the spread of false and damaging content continues. He made it clear that under emergency regulations, these actions are covered, and those responsible for distorting facts or propagating harmful information online, including through AI technologies, could face serious penalties. Offenders could face prison sentences of over five years, and for certain severe offenses, the sentence could extend up to 10 years.

Commenting further, the deputy minister expressed his concerns about the growing severity of the online attacks against the President, describing them as personally intolerable. He warned of a group with malicious intent seeking to destabilize the nation by manipulating public opinion.

"These actions are clearly aimed at undermining public trust and the stability of our society. As a government, we uphold the highest standards of public security, and we will not tolerate actions that violate the law. Anyone found guilty of spreading false information will face the full force of the law," Watagala stressed. He reiterated that individuals who engage in such illegal activities will face strict legal consequences, with some offenses carrying sentences of up to 10 years in prison.