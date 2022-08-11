Squirrels 'sploot' to beat the heat in New York

Splooting, or just stretching one's body out, is the most effective way that our four-legged friends (or foes) try to beat the heat, even though it may seem unusual to humans. Panda sploots are particularly hilarious, If you've had the chance to witness one.

Just in case you see any squirrels in New York City parks doing the same thing -- lying on their tummies and stretching their back legs out behind them, parks officials want you to know that its absolutely normal. Splooting is an incredible way through which animals keep cool.

"It's just fine," NYC Parks tweeted on Monday, along with a photo of a splooting squirrel. "On hot days, squirrels keep cool by splooting (stretching out) on cool surfaces to reduce body heat. It is sometimes referred to as heat dumping."

If you see a squirrel lying down like this, don't worry; it's just fine. On hot days, squirrels keep cool by splooting (stretching out) on cool surfaces to reduce body heat. It is sometimes referred to as heat dumping. pic.twitter.com/pD1T3lPbBH — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) August 9, 2022 ×

There are numerous variations of the power position, according to Gilbertsville Veterinary Hospital. There are three different types of sploots: the traditional sploot, in which one leg is tucked under the body while the other is kicked out to the side, and the full sploot (the animal has kicked both legs behind the body, exhibiting a full body stretch). Splooting also goes by various other cute names like "frogging," "frog dogging," "pancaking," and "superman."

So humans, next time you're in need of a cool down, you know what you should be doing.

(With inputs from agencies)