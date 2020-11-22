Spike in cases delays Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble

Singapore and Hong Kong postponed the start of an air travel bubble meant to boost tourism for both cities -- citing a spike in coronavirus cases in the Chinese territory as the reason.

The travel bubble, originally slated to begin Sunday, will be delayed by at least two weeks, Hong Kong's minister of commerce and economic development, Edward Yau, said at a news conference on Saturday.

Hong Kong reported 43 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 13 untraceable local infections.

The travel bubble arrangement is meant to allow travellers between the two cities to enter without quarantine as long as they complete coronavirus tests before and after arriving at their destinations, and fly on designated flights.

Under the initial agreement, the travel bubble was to be suspended if the number of untraceable local infections in either Singapore or Hong Kong exceeded five on a seven-day moving average.

Hong Kong has confirmed a total of 5,561 cases, including 108 deaths. Singapore has reported 58,148 cases, but only 28 fatalities.