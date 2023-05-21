'Special Exception' | Papua New Guinea's PM to receive India's PM Modi at airport

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get an exceptional ceremonial welcome at Papua New Guinea as the country's Prime Minister James Marape himself will personally come to the airport to receive the visiting prime minister upon his arrival on Sunday.



Papua New Guinea generally doesn't provide a ceremonial welcome to world leaders who arrive after sunset, however, a special exception will be made for PM Modi. The prime minister will be accorded a full ceremonial welcome, news agency ANI reported. It has been a fruitful visit to Japan. Met several world leaders during the G-7 Summit and discussed a variety of issues with them. Gratitude to PM @kishida230, the Government and people of Japan for their warmth. Leaving for Papua New Guinea in a short while. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2023 × PM Modi was attending the Group of Seven or G7 Summit in Japan's Hiroshima.



After participating in G7 advanced economies' annual summit being held under the Japanese Presidency in Hiroshima, PM Modi will depart for Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea.



This will be the first tour of Modi and also the first-ever visit made by any Indian Prime Minister to Papua New Guinea.

During his visit to Papua New Guinea, Modi will host the third Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Co-operation (FIPIC III Summit) along with Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape on May 22.



The FIPIC, which was launched in 2014, involves India and 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) - Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Samoa, Vanuatu, Niue, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Cook Islands, Palau, Nauru and the Solomon Islands.



India's Ministry of External Affairs, in a press release, stated that Prime Minister Modi will engage in bilateral engagements in Papua New Guinea which will include meetings with Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae and Prime Minister James Marape.



After ending his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi will travel to Sydney, Australia even after the meeting of the Quad Leaders has been cancelled. He will reach Australia on May 23

G7 Summit Speaking at the G7 summit's session in Hiroshima on Saturday, PM Modi called for creating an inclusive food system which will provide relief to the most vulnerable people of the world as part of his 10-point action plan to solve the challenges faced in the areas of food, fertilisers, and healthcare.

The 10-point action plan of PM Modi included the depoliticisation of global fertiliser supply chains, encouraging holistic healthcare, strengthening digital healthcare, promoting millets, strengthening digital healthcare, curbing the wastage of food and building development models which have taken inspiration from the needs of developing countries.



India is not among the G7 nations however PM Modi will be participating in the summit after receiving the invitation from Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.