Spanish wedding turns deadly: Car hits guests following fight; kills four

After a quarrel, a car slammed into members of a wedding party in Spain, leaving four people dead and four others critically injured, according to authorities.

According to a national police official who spoke to AFP, authorities have detained three people and are looking for a fourth in connection with the fatal event.

Early in the morning, a brawl broke out in front of the wedding venue in Torrejon de Ardoz, which is around 25 kilometres (16 miles) northeast of Madrid.

Following the argument, a vehicle struck the wedding guests and then drove off.

"When we arrived on the scene, we found four people had died of multiple fractures," said Carlos Polo, head of Madrid emergency services.

According to him, four more injured people have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to authorities, the suspect vehicle and its three passengers were apprehended 50 kilometres away from the scene of the collision.

The group was described by the local media as consisting of a father and his two children.

Police announced that they were looking for a fourth person who was allegedly involved.

