Spanish priest held for selling illegal Viagra from home

A Spanish priest has been apprehended under suspicion of illegally selling Viagra and other potent aphrodisiac substances from his residence. The arrest, which took place in Spain's Extremadura region, involved another individual as well.

The priest, whose identity remains undisclosed, was arrested in the town of Don Benito and subsequently charged with criminal offenses. His lawyer has refuted the allegations, asserting their lack of foundation.

Local reports indicate that the priest's arrest followed an extensive investigation into the purported sale of controlled substances, including Viagra. Spanish news outlets suggest that the second individual detained alongside the priest was his romantic partner. Allegedly, the duo conducted sales from their home.

Police surveillance and action

On Monday (Feb 19), authorities placed the suspects' property under surveillance before conducting a raid led by the Civil Guard.

While Viagra is legally obtainable from pharmacies in Spain, the nature of the additional substances sold by the accused remains unclear.

The Diocese of Plasencia, to which the priest's church is affiliated, issued a statement expressing its readiness for further investigation and clarification of the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

It said the church "certainly regret(s) the events described by the pain, suffering and scandal they entail".