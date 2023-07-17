Spanish environmental activists target superyacht in Ibiza belonging to Walmart heiress

Spanish environmental activists associated with the group "Futuro Vegetal" have recently taken a stand against the excessive consumption habits of the wealthy elite, targeting a superyacht and a private jet in their latest acts of protest. In a video released by Futuro Vegetal, activists are seen protesting in front of the superyacht named "Kaos," owned by Nancy Walton Laurie, the billionaire heiress of Walmart.

Holding a banner that reads "You Consume Others Suffer," they express their concern about the environmental impact of the extravagant lifestyles of the richest 1 per cent of the world population.

The activists also spray the vessel with red and black paint, symbolising the environmental harm caused by such displays of wealth. The activists' message The activists said that the wealthiest 1 per cent of the global population contributes significantly more to pollution. They assert that this level of consumption is leading humanity toward an adverse future.

“The richest 1% of the world population pollutes more than the poorest 50%,” the activists said in the video.”They are condemning us to a future of pain, misery, and desolation.”

The pursuit of excessive luxury and consumption, according to them, comes at the cost of the habitability of our planet and exceeds the limits of reason. “They are destroying our planet, compromising the habitability of the land and everything, to lead a standard of living that goes beyond the limits of reason,” the activists said. Detainment of protesters Following their demonstration at the superyacht, the Spanish Civil Guard detained the two activists. However, according to Futuro Vegetal, they were expected to be released on Monday. The group's message garnered significant attention. Previous protests This protest is not the first act of environmental activism carried out by Futuro Vegetal.

Earlier, the group spray-painted a private jet at the Ibiza airport, causing a temporary shutdown of the runway.

Also Read | Smoke from Canadian wildfires places 60 million US residents under air quality alerts

This action was part of their "Jets and Yachts, the Party is Over" campaign, convened by Extinction Rebellion Ibiza. The campaign aims to demand the prohibition of private jets and a cessation of luxury emissions, Futuro Vegetal said. Extinction Rebellion's focus on 1% Extinction Rebellion (XR), a global climate group, has pledged to target the wealthiest 1% as part of its environmental advocacy. They aim to draw attention to the excessive and wasteful consumption habits of the rich, highlighting that such luxury comes at the expense of "essential resources" that the world "cannot afford" to squander.

Earlier this month, XR activists in Spain protested the excessive water use by golf courses during one of the country's worst droughts on record.

Watch | Attack on Crimean Bridge: At least 2 killed in Kerch blasts, Moscow blames Kyiv × They plugged up holes on ten golf courses, stressing the need for more responsible water management practices.

The environmental activists associated with Futuro Vegetal and Extinction Rebellion continue to be vocal about the urgent need for environmental consciousness and sustainability.

By targeting symbols of luxury and excess, such as superyachts and private jets, they seek to raise awareness about the unequal distribution of environmental impacts and call for a more equitable and responsible approach to consumption. WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×