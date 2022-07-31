Spain’s LGBT community abstaining from sexual activity to keep monkeypox at bay

The LGBT community in Spain is fighting the monkeypox virus head-on and is doing so by abstaining from sexual activity, avoiding nightclubs, restricting their number of partners, and advocating for quick vaccine distribution. Antonio, a 35-year-old man from Madrid who would not provide his last name, said, “With this monkey thing, I prefer to be careful... I don't have sex anymore, I don't go to parties anymore, and that's until I'm vaccinated and have some immunity.”

As the number of incidents grew, Antonio, who frequently attended nightclubs and occasionally sex parties, made the decision to take action. Spain reported its second monkeypox-related death on Saturday. The only other comparable death outside of Africa occurred in Brazil. Since the beginning of May, more than 18,000 cases have been discovered worldwide outside of Africa, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Spain is one of the worst-affected nations. The emergency and alert coordination centre for the nation's health ministry estimated that 4,298 persons were affected.



The WHO has urged males who have intercourse with other men, the group now most afflicted by the virus, to limit their sexual partners as cases spread throughout the globe. One traveller promised to stay away from "risky circumstances" before his international vacation.

Also Read: How ‘wickedest city on earth’ was submerged by nature's wrath

He feels that not enough has been done by the authorities. NGOs have criticised lack of vaccinations and prophylactic measures, and stigmatisation associated with the illness. This is true even though the WHO has deemed the outbreak of monkeypox a global health emergency. A high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and rashes resembling chicken pox are among the early warning signs of the infection. Usually taking two to three weeks, the illness will go away on its own.

(with inputs from agencies)