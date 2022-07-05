Spain seizes drug gang’s underwater smuggling drones

On Monday, the Spanish police seized three underwater drones that were helping drug gangs transport vast quantities of drugs from Morocco to Spain, reported AFP. The drones are semi-submersible, and each one has the capacity to transport nearly 200kg of drugs across the strait of Gibraltar.

The police also broke down the gang that was allegedly responsible for manufacturing the drones. The gang's primary customers are criminal gangs in Denmark, France, Italy, and Spain, according to the police.

In a statement, the police added that the so-called "drone submarines" in the making process were seized, and eight people suspected of the crime were arrested in Spain.

"The three, two of which were being built and one which was practically completed, was to be delivered to French drug traffickers for transporting large quantities of cocaine," AFP quoted the police.

Spanish police claimed that it was the first time that they seized such devices involved in narcotics that are officially referred to as "unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs)."

"These devices could allow drug traffickers to transport large quantities of narcotics remotely across the Strait of Gibraltar," the statement added.

The gang is also accused of manufacturing Aerial drones, seized by the police, which includes 12 motors each and a range of 30 kilometres, enough to cross the 15-kilometres (9 miles) strait between Spain and Morocco.

Additionally, these gangs also built fake bottoms into vehicles to transport drugs.

Due to its proximity to Morocco, Spain has become a significant hashish producer, with major ties to cocaine-producing regions of Latin America.

This has contributed to making Spain a key entry point for drugs in Europe.\

(with inputs from agencies)

