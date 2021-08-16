Spain: Power company under probe for deliberately draining reservoir for profits during heatwave

Spain is launching an inquiry against a power company for draining water reservoirs just when the country is in the grips of a heatwave and drought. Iberdrola, the company, is facing flak for draining dams in Zamora and Caceras provinces to make electricity in order to gain profit from exceptionally high electricity prices.

Spain is currently experiencing high temperatures. Some regions of the country have recorded temperatures as high as 47 degrees Celsius. And it is partly why the profiteering action of the company has drawn attention.

Spain's minister for ecological transition Teresa Ribera has written to the company. She has described the company's actions as scandalous. In a televised interview, Ribera said that what the company did should not have been allowed to happen.

“Water is a scarce resource which is just as important for the wellbeing of families and the economy as it is for generating electricity,” she was quoted as saying by The Guardian

Ribera said that the company's actions were irresponsible but it was not illegal as the company was allowed to use a fixed quantity of water any time of the year irrespective of climatic conditions.

Both the reservoirs are away from the sea and were popular for swimming and boating especially during heatwaves. They have been reported to have desert-like conditions now.

(With inputs from agencies)