Spain imposes new restrictions in Catalonia amid virus surge in Europe

Catalonia and Navarra in Spain announced new coronavirus restrictions as Ireland reported the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases amid a surge of cases in Europe.

Navarra authorities limited gathering of people to six and asked bars and restaurants to close at 10 pm. The restrictions also included limiting cinemas, theatres to 30 per cent capacity.

"We are at a critical moment when we need to redirect the situation. We still have time. We don't want to go to a tougher scenario but that possibility exists," regional leader Maria Chivite said.

In Catalonia, authorities urged people to work for home and moved university classes online over the next 15 days. Spain had earlier declared a state of emergency in Madrid and had enforced a partial lockdown in the Spanish capital.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce tier-three coronavirus restrictions on Monday amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. The curbs are expected to be put in northern England which is being widely resisted by local leaders.

Britain has the highest death rate due to coronavirus in Europe with over 42,000 deaths.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that hotspots would be given 10 days to combat the virus after which tougher rules would be imposed.

"We all sense that the big cities, the urban areas, are now the arena where we will see if we can keep the pandemic under control in Germany as we have done for months, or if we lose control," Merkel said, adding,"the coming days and weeks will decide how Germany gets through the pandemic this winter."

Authorities have identified Berlin, Frankfurt and Hamburg as the new virus "high-risk zones" as the country grapples with the virus.