SpaceX moves to Texas after Delaware judge axed Musk's $56bn Tesla pay

Rocket company SpaceX has moved its state of incorporation to Texas from Delaware, CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday (Feb 14) in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"SpaceX has moved its state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas! If your company is still incorporated in Delaware, I recommend moving to another state as soon as possible," Musk said on the platform.

The move comes after the billionaire founder and electric vehicle maker Tesla's CEO said earlier this month that he will hold a shareholder vote to move Tesla's state of incorporation to Texas, where it has its headquarters, after a Delaware judge invalidated his $56-billion pay package.

"The public vote is unequivocally in favour of Texas! Tesla will move immediately to hold a shareholder vote to transfer state of incorporation to Texas," Musk said on X earlier this month after holding a poll where 87 per cent of respondents voted "yes" for Tesla's change of incorporation.