SpaceX delays Falcon 9 rocket launch, Starlink satellites onboard

SpaceX on Sunday (Eastern time) delayed the launch of Falcon 9 carrier rocket. The launch has been delayed by a day. Falcon 9 will take 60 Starlink satellites into orbit around the Earth after its lift-off that will now be attempted on March 1. As per Indian time, the launch will take place on Tuesday, March 2. The launch will take place from Cape Canaveral (Kennedy) Air Force Station in Florida.

"Auto-abort at T-1:24 ahead of tonight's Falcon 9 launch of Starlink; next launch opportunity is tomorrow, March 1 at 8:15 p.m. EST," tweeted SpaceX as it delayed the launch.

Auto-abort at T-1:24 ahead of tonight's Falcon 9 launch of Starlink; next launch opportunity is tomorrow, March 1 at 8:15 p.m. EST — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 1, 2021 ×

Successful lift-off of Falcon-9 will place 60 Starlink satellites in orbit. This would further expand SpaceX's fleet of broadband relay satellites to 1200. The project seeks to make access to broadband internet access affordable across the world.

Starlink has already started accepting pre-orders for its beta programme

Users are required to pay $99 as advance amount to book the Starlink satellite internet services which will be shipped ''on a first-come, first-served basis''.

SpaceX launched a beta version of its Starlink satellite internet on October 26, and people have been surprised with the current download speed as beta users observed download speed between 160-174 megabits per second.