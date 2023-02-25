Space Elevator | Musk’s SpaceX lift has button to take astronauts from Earth to space?

A photo of SpaceX's lift button was shared by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Twitter which symbolised ‘Space Elevator’, a thing of fiction which has fascinated humans for years.

However, the concept of the space elevator which can transport things from earth to space has not materialised in reality. Representing this imagined concept, the elevator buttons have been designed in Elon Musk's SpaceX which will be used by the crew members to board spaceships.

The photo of the elevator's button was tweeted by SpaceX CEO Musk with the caption “Space Elevator”. A Crew-6 mission has been scheduled by SpaceX on Monday and the photo shared by Musk is from inside the tower elevator which will be used by astronauts to access arm from the pad and board the Dragon spacecraft for their space journey.

Theory of space elevators

The concept of creating space elevators is based on the idea of making access to space possible on a daily basis where the origin point is Earth and the destination is space. Space elevators, if built in future, can allow the transfer of people and objects from the surface of the Earth to space without the need for rockets.

As per various calculations, the space elevators once created can reduce space travel costs by hundred dollars per kilogramme of payload, which is comparatively very less compared to the rockets that run on chemical fuel.

WATCH | Exclusive: Musk’s SpaceX says it can no longer pay for satellite services in Ukraine

Musk's take on space elevators

Elon Musk, who wishes to ‘colonise Mars’ one day, believes that space elevators cannot exist in reality. In an interview, Musk had said that it is comparatively easier to build a bridge between Tokyo and Los Angeles than to create an elevator to orbit. However, Musk hopes that his assessment can be proved wrong someday.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.