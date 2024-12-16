Seoul, South Korea

South Korea's ruling party head Han Dong-hoon on Monday (Dec 16) said that he would resign after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment over the weekend.

"I step down as the leader of the People Power Party," said Han Dong-hoon in a televised press conference and added, "I sincerely apologise to all the people who have suffered due to the emergency martial law incident".

The announcement was made by Han even as the country's constitutional court started the proceedings of the president's impeachment after he was suspended from his office over his short-lived martial law imposition.

The proceedings were formally started by the court at 10 am (GMT 0100) on Monday (Dec 16), a spokesperson informed AFP news agency.

Days after his failed attempt to impose military rule, which pushed the country into political turmoil, Yoon was removed by the parliament of South Korea on Saturday (Dec 14) in the second impeachment attempt.

In the next six months, the Constitutional Court will have to decide whether the president's impeachment will be upheld or not.

In the next two months, fresh elections should be held if he is removed.

Opposition calls for swift removal of President Yoon

On Sunday (Dec 15), a top court was urged by South Korea's opposition leader to swiftly formalise President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment and ease the "suffering of the people".

On Saturday (Dec 14), lawmakers voted to remove Yoon from office over his "insurrectionary" suspension of civilian rule.

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Sunday appealed to the judges to "swiftly" remove the president from office. "This is the only way to minimise national turmoil and alleviate the suffering of the people. To hold those responsible for this absurd situation accountable and to prevent its recurrence, it is essential to uncover the truth and demand accountability."

South Korean officials have meanwhile launched an investigation into the inner circle of President Yoon over his martial law declaration.

Both the current and former heads of the Defence Intelligence Command have been arrested in connection with the insurrection allegations, reported Yonhap news agency.

