South Korea's first transgender soldier found dead

The first transgender soldier of South Korea, who was forcibly discharged from the army, has been found dead, police confirmed.

Firefighters found Byun Hee-soo in her home after a mental health counsellor reported that she had not heard from a soldier for many days, Yonhap news agency reported.

Police confirmed her death to news agency AFP adding that the matter is being investigated.

Byun, who was a staff sergeant, underwent gender-reassignment surgery in Thailand in 2019.

She openly spoke about it in public when the military discharged her last year for the surgery and filed a lawsuit against senior officials.

"I want to show everyone that I can also be one of the great soldiers who protect this country,” Byun said, urging: "Please give me that chance."

The defence ministry called the removal of her male genitals a mental or physical handicap and a military panel last year ruled that she would be compulsorily discharged.

The defence ministry has expressed condolences for the death of the soldier, with spokesman Moon Hong-sik saying it is "the regrettable death of the late former staff sergeant Byun Hee-soo".

South Korea remains very conservative about gay rights and some churches regard being LGBT as a sin or a crime.

International human rights organisations have earlier expressed concerns over the treatment given to gay soldiers in the country.

The South Korean soldiers are banned to engage in same-sex and if caught, they could face up to two years of jail term, despite the actions remain legal in civilian life.



