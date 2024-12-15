Seoul, South Korea

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-Myung on Sunday (Dec 15) urged the country's Constitutional Court to swiftly formalise the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his controversial martial law decree. The move, which lawmakers described as an "insurrectionary" act, has thrown the nation into one of its worst political crises in recent years.

Ease the 'suffering of the people'

Yoon was suspended on Saturday after lawmakers impeached him with 204 votes. Now, the Constitutional Court is evaluating the charges and will decide in 180 days whether to uphold the impeachment or not. In the meantime, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has assumed interim leadership.

While the court has up to 180 days to reach a verdict, Lee pressed for urgency, and said, "This is the only way to minimise national turmoil and alleviate the suffering of the people".

Lee also called for accountability, underscoring the need to investigate the circumstances behind Yoon's martial law declaration.

"To hold those responsible for this absurd situation accountable and to prevent its recurrence, it is essential to uncover the truth and demand accountability," he said.

Probe into Yoon's martial law

Authorities continue to look into the martial law order, which led to dramatic scenes in South Korea's parliament. Prosecutors on Sunday also said they are seeking an arrest warrant for Kwak Jong-keun, head of the Army Special Warfare Command, who allegedly deployed special forces troops to parliament during the crisis.

Meanwhile, Yeo In-hyung, the Defence Counterintelligence Command's chief, was arrested on insurrection charges.

Acting President Han has meanwhile worked to project calm, engaging with international allies. In a call with US President Joe Biden on Sunday, Han reaffirmed the strength of the US-South Korea alliance. Biden praised South Korea’s democratic resilience, underscoring his "confidence that the Alliance will remain the linchpin for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region".

Domestically, Han has directed the military to "enhance vigilance" against North Korea, with which Seoul technically remains at war. Pyongyang is yet to comment on the developments.

(With inputs from agencies)