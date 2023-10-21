South Korean entrepreneur Zena Chung appointed as economic adviser for Gyeongsangbuk-do province

South Korean entrepreneur Zena Chung has been appointed as an economic and trade adviser for the Gyeongsangbuk-do province. According to a report published in the Asian Community News on October 5, this responsibility was bestowed upon Chung by Gyeongsangbuk-do's Governor Lee Cheol-woo.

Chung's appointment as an adviser marks significance for India as the province signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in May.

What Chung plans to focus on as province adviser?

Speaking to the Asian Community News, Chung said that as an adviser, she would promote Ayurveda medication development between India and South Korea, help more Indian skilled workforce to come to work in Gyeongsangbuk-do to address manpower shortages, and also help more South Korean small medium-sized companies (SMEs) to invest in Uttar Pradesh and vice-versa.

Chung has also proposed establishing an India business office in Gyeongsangbuk-do, which will attract not only more foreign students (including Indians) who want to study in the country, but also serve as an opportunity for SMEs (in South Korea) who want to advance into India, or conversely, Indian companies that want to advance into Korea, the report said.

She also told Governor Lee Cheol-woo and Vice-Governor for Economic Affairs Lee Dal Hee that the establishment of the India business office would serve as a great bridge for many private universities in the country which are facing a serious crisis because of low-birth rate. The office would also help small and medium-sized businesses, which are at a crossroads between life and death due to rising labour costs nationwide, the report added.

"So many private universities are in strong demand to fill the shortages of domestic students with foreign students to maintain the universities here. So is the fate of most of the private universities in other provinces of Korea. Following this, the Gyeongsangbuk-do government is taking many measures to drive more foreign and Indian students to study in Gyeongsangbuk-do," Chung told the publication.

Commenting on employment opportunities for Indian students, she said that following the completion of courses, universities in Gyeongsangbuk-do would help them find jobs in the province and even open opportunities where they can apply for permanent resident status after their employment with local companies (in the province).

Zena Chung awarded with country's prestigious Grand Prize

Recently, Chung, who is president of the Indo-Korea Business Culture Centre, was awarded the Grand Prize for the 100 most proud Koreans for this year. She received the award for "contributing to publicising the excellence of Korean culture and art at home and abroad," a statement said.

Chung said she wants to promote South Korea's excellent cultural and artistic qualities in other countries around the world through cultural and art exchanges and cooperation between the federal, local, and provincial governments, and overseas companies.

