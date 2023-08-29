South Korean entrepreneur Zena Chung awarded with country's prestigious Grand Prize

South Korean entrepreneur Zena Chung, who is president of the Indo-Korea Business Culture Center, has been awarded the Grand Prize for the 100 most proud Koreans for this year. Chung received the award on August 16 at the Baek Beom Kim Koo Memorial Hall in Seoul for "contributing to publicising the excellence of Korean culture and art at home and abroad," a statement said.

Chung said, "I am very honoured to receive such a great award. After graduating from Hadong Girls’ Middle School and Jinju Girls’ High School, and living abroad for a long time in the United States, Canada, and India, I always missed Korea and my alma mater."

(Photograph: Zena Chung is seen with the Grand Prize for the 100 most proud Koreans for this year.)

She added that she wants to promote South Korea's excellent cultural and artistic qualities in other countries around the world through cultural and art exchanges and cooperation between the federal, local and provincial governments, and overseas companies.

Who is Zena Chung?

Chung is a Korean-Canadian entrepreneur who currently lives in Seoul. She operates a trading company called Eva Global Holdings and has plans to operate Indo-Korea Business Culture Centers across India.

As per her website, Chung also works with the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO), a state-funded trade promotion organisation under the Indian government. She was appointed as the board’s director of the South Korea Committee and also Foreign Investors Council in June 2020.

(Photograph: Zena Chung is seen with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who will be meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi)

She was awarded for making it to the “100 Successful Women in Business” list hosted by the Global Trade Chamber in the United States, the website says.

(Photograph: Chung is seen with former South Korean president Moon Jae-in, who is known to be good friends with PM Modi.)

On August 16, Chung had a meeting with the governor of the North Gyungsang Province for India-South Korea cooperation. And a day later, she met the mayor of Gimhae City for India-South Korea ties.

Chung seeks support to build Ram temple in South Korea

Chung has been in talks for several months to garner support for her proposal to build a Lord Ram temple in the Korean city of Gimhae. This comes on the lines of the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya in India's Uttar Pradesh state.

