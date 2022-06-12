South Korea says North Korea fires multiple artillery shots from rocket launchers

South Korea's military claimed that on Sunday (June 12) North Korea fired multiple artillery shots between 8:07 am and 11:03 am (local time. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that the alleged projectiles were presumed to be fired from multiple rocket launchers.

The claims made by the South Korean military appear to be another show of force just one day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed arms buildup in a party meeting. He vowed to boost the reclusive nation's military power.

Without providing any details, the Joint Chiefs of Staff gave said that it had decided to issue a statement late in the evening as the shots were of a traditional type, with relatively short-range and low altitude.

Global concerns were raised when a week earlier, the DPRK fired eight short-range ballistic missiles eastward from four different areas. Since the new government of South Korea was inaugurated on May 10, the DPRK has conducted projectile launches four times.

Recently, a government-affiliated think tank in Seoul stated that North Korea spent up to $650 million on missile tests this year. As per a report by the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses, Kim's regime spent an estimated $400 million to $650 million on developing and testing the 33 missiles it fired this year.

