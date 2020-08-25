South Korea orders schools to be shut in Seoul amid surge in virus cases

South Korea reported 280 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as authorities moved to shut all schools in Seoul as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea had reported 397 cases on Saturday as the number of infections surged to over 17,390 infections. There have been 19 deaths due to the virus in the country. It recorded twelfth consecutive day of triple-digit increase in virus cases which were earlier under control but has shown a marked increase in the past few weeks.

Authorities said schools in Incheon, Seoul and Gyeonggi province will remain closed and will switch to online classes till next month amid the virus outbreak.

"The alarming emergence of mass infections since August is turning up as infections of our students and staff members," education minister Yoo Eun-hae said.

The government had earlier banned church meetings, and closed night clubs, karaoke bars and imposed new restrictions with second-tier social-distancing rules as the virus spread to new areas.

On Sunday, South Korea had reported the highest one-day increase in coronavirus infection since March as chief of Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, "The situation is very grave and serious as we are on the brink of a nationwide pandemic."

Jung urged residents to stay home even as the Seoul Metropolitan government said that face masks would be mandatory for indoor and crowded outdoor areas in the capital. The country had allowed limited number of spectators to attend sports events last month which has since been reversed.