Seoul, South Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday (Dec 4) lifted martial law that he had imposed just hours earlier, bowing to people's resistance and lawmakers' rejection of the move. The brief, confusing episode sent shockwaves through the Asian nation and the world.

Advertisment

Here's a timeline of how the turmoil unfolded in South Korea:

Martial Law imposed

On Tuesday night, Yoon invoked martial law, citing threats from North Korea and domestic "anti-state forces."

Advertisment

"I declare martial law to protect the free Republic of Korea from the threat of North Korean communist forces, to eradicate the despicable pro-North Korean anti-state forces that are plundering the freedom and happiness of our people, and to protect the free constitutional order," he said in an unannounced late-night address broadcast live on YTN television.

"Through this martial law, I will rebuild and protect the free Republic of Korea, which is falling into the abyss of national ruin. To this end, I will definitely eradicate the anti-state forces who are the main culprit of the country's ruination and conduct vicious activities."

Also read | South Korean President backtracks on martial law after lawmakers and protestors push back; US 'relieved'

Advertisment

His announcement thrust South Korea into uncharted territory, as no such declaration had been made since the nation's transition to democracy over 40 years ago.

Political activities banned, national assembly sealed

Soon after the imposition of martial law, martial law commander Park An-su issued a six-point decree that among other things banned all political activities in the country and made all media subject to "the control of the Martial Law Command."

"All political activities, including those of the National Assembly, local councils, political parties, and political associations, as well as assemblies and demonstrations, are strictly prohibited," he said.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency soon reported that the National Assembly has been sealed.

Opposition leader calls for protest

Slamming Yoon, opposition leader Lee Jae-Myung who narrowly lost to Yoon in the 2022 election, said the martial law imposition was "illegal" and "invalid". He called people to join him in protest.

"Please come to the National Assembly now. I am heading there as well," he said.

Protestors gather at the National Assembly

Soon after, hundreds of protestors and opposition party leaders gathered at the South Korean parliament, rallying against the imposition of martial law.

Following this, helicopters were seen landing on the building's roof and troops entered the assembly, seemingly in a bid to block lawmakers from getting inside.

Also read | S Korean opposition vows to impeach president as Yeol’s aides offer to resign en masse

National Assembly speaker launches plenary session

Scrambling to action, the National Assembly speaker opened a plenary session to block martial law declaration.

In spite of the blockades, 190 lawmakers managed to enter the National Assembly, voting unanimously to reject Yoon's declaration, and calling for martial law to be lifted.

Military says martial law will remain in place

Despite the parliament's vote, the South Korean military in a statement said martial law will remain in place "until lifted by president" even as protests continued.

Martial law withdrawn

Early on Wednesday at around 4:30 am (1930 GMT Tuesday), Yoon abandoned his short-lived attempt to enforce martial law.

In yet another televised address, he said: "Just a moment ago, there was a demand from the National Assembly to lift the state of emergency, and we have withdrawn the military that was deployed for martial law operations."

"We will accept the National Assembly's request and lift the martial law through the Cabinet meeting," he added.

Opposition calls for Yoon's resignation

The enraged opposition called for President Yoon to step down, accusing him of insurrection.

"Even if martial law is lifted, it is impossible to avoid insurrection charges," said Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae in a statement, adding: "He must step down".

Yoon's aides offer to resign en masse

Senior aides working for the South Korean president offer to "resign en masse over martial law declaration," reports Yonhap.

Opposition threatens Yoon with impeachment, insurrection charges

South Korea's main opposition party in a statement announces that if Yoon "does not resign immediately, the Democratic Party will immediately initiate impeachment proceedings in line with the will of the people."

The party also said that it "will file charges of insurrection," against Yoon, his defence and interior ministers and "key military and police figures involved, such as the martial law commander and the police chief."

(With inputs from agencies)