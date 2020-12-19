South Korea: Concerns raised amid coronavirus sickbed shortage

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Dec 19, 2020, 11.23 PM(IST)

Representative image Photograph:( AFP )

South Korea has been able to keep the mortality rate low. But the recent surge - stemming from widespread clusters across the country rather than the large, isolated outbreaks of the first two waves - has caused a severe shortage of hospital beds

As third wave surge of coronavirus infections raised concerns of bed shortage, South Korea on Saturday ordered hospitals to secure beds for critical COVID-19 patients, Yonhap news agency said.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 1,053 infections of the new coronavirus, a record fourth consecutive day of more than 1,000 cases.

South Korea has been able to keep the mortality rate low. It has recorded 659 COVID-19 deaths out of 48, 570 infections. This has been possible due to aggressive tracing and testing which minimised strain on hospitals

The mitigation efforts made the country a global success story when many nations saw soaring infections, prompting wide lockdowns.

But the recent surge - stemming from widespread clusters across the country rather than the large, isolated outbreaks of the first two waves - has caused a severe shortage of hospital beds.

The health ministry's Central Disaster Management Headquarters on Friday ordered major general hospitals and national university hospitals to secure 1% of its licensed beds as dedicated beds for serious COVID patients, Yonhap reported on Saturday citing hospitals and regional governments.

Health ministry officials could not be immediately reached.

(With Reuters inputs)

