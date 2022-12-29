South Korea: At least five killed, 37 injured after bus, truck collision on highway causes massive fire

At least five people have been killed and dozens of others injured, after a bus and truck crash on a South Korean expressway tunnel caused by a massive fire on the outskirts of the capital city, Seoul, reported AFP.

The incident took place on Thursday, on the Second Gyeongin Expressway, at around 1:50 pm (local time) and several videos on social media showed the raised tunnel which was designed to protect the surrounding buildings from the noise was quickly engulfed by flames and smoke after the crash, said media reports.

An emergency official told the press that so far at least 37 people have been injured and three of them are in serious condition. The fire began after a bus collided with a truck in an expressway tunnel in Gwacheon, an official at the Gwacheon fire department told AFP.

However, officials have also said that the investigation for the cause of the incident is still underway, although the fire has been put out reported Reuters. He added, that altogether 44 vehicles were destroyed in the fire.

"We are doing a search inside the tunnel in case of additional casualties", the fire official told AFP. "Three have suffered burns on facial areas while the rest are being treated for smoke inhalation," the report added. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min called for maximum resources deployed" to save lives, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

He added, "I urge the authorities to put out the best efforts to save the lives of those who have not escaped".

(With inputs from agencies)

