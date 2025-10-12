/South Carolina shooting: At least 4 killed, 20 injured after mass shooting incident at crowded bar

At least four people were killed and 20 others were injured after a mass shooting incident on Sunday (Oct 12) at a crowded bar on an idyllic South Carolina island, the officials said. The incident happened at Willie’s Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island, about an hour north of Hilton Head, shortly before 1 am, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. The authorities said that they are looking into persons of interest in the shooting, but did not provide further details. The identities of the victims have also not been released.

When police arrived at the scene, a large crowd was present at the bar, and several people were suffering from gunshot wounds. Four people were found dead at the spot, while at least 20 others were wounded and taken to local hospitals. Four among the injured were in critical condition.

“Multiple victims and witnesses ran to the nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gun shots,” the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on X. “This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone. We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones.”

“COMPLETELY HEARTBROKEN to learn about the devastating shooting in Beaufort County,” US Rep Nancy Mace posted on X. “Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this horrific act of violence.”

A day earlier, four people were killed and 12 others were injured in a shooting early Saturday (Oct 11) in Leland, Mississippi, officials said. The incident happened at a downtown event taking place during Leland High School homecoming weekend. Reports claimed that four of the injured were critical.