South Africa's radical leftist opposition party urges leaders of China, India and Brazil to boycott BRICS

South Africa's radical leftist opposition party released a statement on Saturday calling on the leaders of China, India and Brazil to boycott the BRICS summit, which is scheduled to take place next month, in a show of support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will also be skipping the summit.

South Africa's third-largest party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), leader Julius Malema urged the remaining BRICS leaders to also skip the August 22-24 summit in solidarity with Putin, at an anniversary rally.

"We call on the president of the People's Republic of China, India and Brazil not to come to (the) BRICS summit in solidarity with President Putin," Malema said.

Malema further slammed the United States for "threatening" South Africa and for keeping forward demands to turn against Putin in exchange for remaining part of the landmark African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which grants duty-free access for most exports.

"They can take away AGOA and leave us with our sovereignty," the 42-year-old said, addressing a packed stadium of over 90,000 supporters wearing the party colour red.

Malema then denounced the corruption of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), which has governed the country since the inception of democracy in the year 1994, vowing to expel them in the next election.

Malusi Khwane, an unemployed 46-year-old father wearing an EFF jacket and beret told AFP he was "fed up of the ANC government".

"With EFF things are going to change. Next year they can even have a better chance to win the election with our support," said Khwane.

Russia's summit with African leaders

Russia is currently hosting a high-profile summit with African leaders in Saint Petersburg.

On Friday, Putin and African leaders forged a strong alliance, vowing to advance a just and democratic multipolar world order.

Their partnership is also aimed at combatting neo-colonial practices, illegitimate sanctions and also preserving traditional moral values.

Amid international scrutiny due to Russia's involvement in Ukraine, the summit showcased Africa's continued support for Russia reported AFP.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE