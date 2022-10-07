South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma is a free man!

Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former South African President Jacob Zuma has been released from the system of Correctional Services, after serving just two months behind bars.

"Mr Zuma's 15 months sentence expired on Friday, 7 October 2002," the department said in a statement.

The Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months imprisonment on June 29, 2021, after he refused to comply with court orders to attend the State Capture Inquiry Commission. He was admitted to Estcourt Correctional Center on July 8, 2021.

Zuma was then released on medical parole in September 2021. But in December, the high court set aside the parole decision and ordered him to return to jail. The appeal decision is still pending.

"Zuma complied with his conditions for medical parole as set out during his placement. All administrative processes have now been concluded and the sentence expiry date marks the end of him serving his sentence under community corrections," the department said.

