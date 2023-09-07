South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirms visit to India for G20 Summit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed his visit to India for the G20 Summit being held on September 9-10.

He will also have bilateral meetings with Heads of State and Government to strengthen South Africa's diplomatic, economic and cultural ties.

According to a statement released by the South African presidency on Thursday (September 7), President Ramaphosa will be backed by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor.

“The New Delhi Summit will focus on the key pillars of the Indian G20 Presidency, namely; Accelerated, Inclusive Sustainable and Resilient Growth; Accelerating Progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Mainstreaming Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE); Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century; Technological Transformation and Public Infrastructure; Building Digital Public Infrastructure; Safeguarding International Peace and Harmony; Creating a More Inclusive World, Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women and; Creating a More Inclusive World,” a statement read.

It then called the Group of Twenty (G20) the premier forum for international economic cooperation, further adding that it plays a significant role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

South Africa is a member of the G20 and its participation seeks to provide a strategic foresightedness in designating an economic and international policy medium that will push and negotiate the most suitable outcomes for the country, Africa and the developing world, it added.

Last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Ramphosa during the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24.

He, during the summit, also congratulated India for the success of Chandrayaan-3 and called it a "momentous occasion" for the BRICS family.

Biden to arrive in Delhi on Friday

Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden is set to arrive in India in New Delhi on Friday (September 8).

Biden will have a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of participating in the meeting of heads of the governments and states of the intergovernmental forum G20.

He will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit on Saturday and Sunday. He is expected to visit the Raj Ghat Memorial to Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday before departing for Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE