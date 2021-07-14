South African government may expand troop deployment amid violence

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday the government may expand the deployment of the military amid violence in the country.

Over 70 people have been killed in the violence which was triggered by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma last week. Reports say essential services are in short supply with several shops and malls ransacked or set ablaze in several cities.

Watch:

The unrest has been going on for the past six days with at least 1,200 people arrested by police.

"President Ramaphosa welcomed proposals made by political leaders and said expanded deployment of the South African National Defence Force was being addressed," the statement said.

KwaZulu-Natal province has been severely hit with looting and vandalism reported in many areas.

Ramaphosa has warned shortage of food, fuel and medicine could occur due to supply chain disruptions amid the third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the country had reported 633 deaths with the total number of virus cases climbing to 2.2 million. The vaccination drive has been hampered due to the violence with the unrest spreading to Johannesburg.

The National Hospital Network (NHN) said it was running out of oxygen and medicines as it was unable to import them from Durban adding to the strain on health services.

President Ramaphosa has deployed 5,000 troops even as reports say locals have begun forming vigilante groups to protect public property.

Zuma, 79, has pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering. The violence spread after Zuma's supporters in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal burned tyres and blocked roads over his prison term.

