South African environmentalists sue govt to get toxic gold mines cleaned

Environmental activists in South Africa are suing the government and mining companies to clean up toxic waste from gold mining, and to compensate people who have become sick from the contamination.

The Federation for Sustainable Environment, an environmental group, says the waste, including uranium, has released radiation on nearby communities and squatters.

Mintails, an Australian-owned company, is also being sued for not cleaning up environmental damage at its mines.

Meanwhile, the Department of Mineral and Energy Resources is seeking to avoid a lengthy legal process and wants to see the case settled out of court.

Nearby communities such as Tudor Shaft are exposed to radiation and toxic tailings, leftovers separated from the ore, the group's director said.

Some Tudor Shaft residents have been relocated to safer areas, but many more have been left behind.

The absence of basic structures in this impoverished area is making life unbearable for Tudor Shaft residents, said community activist Lucas Mitsipitso.