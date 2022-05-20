South Africa: White student urinates on Black student’s belongings; faces expulsion

Thousands of South Africans have signed a petition demanding that a white student at Stellenbosch University be expelled for urinating on the belongings of a Black student.By Tuesday afternoon, approximately 50,000 people had signed a petition to deport Theuns Du Toit, who had urinated on Babalo Ndwayana's desk, textbooks, and laptop at the hall of residence.

"This was a racially motivated attack, and in response to his actions," according to the petition posted on Change.org. Du Toit claimed that "this is what we do to Black boys."

Many people on social media have compared the episode to decades of racist hatred directed at Black South Africans during the apartheid era, which ended in 1994.

According to media reports, the event occurred on Sunday but was only discovered Monday when the victim tweeted a video of Du Toit urinating on his possessions after entering his Huis Marais room.

"It was traumatising and I feel my dignity was taken away. But I would forgive him," Ndwayana told local media.

According to the university, Du Toit has been suspended while the incident is investigated, and further action will be taken based on the conclusion of the investigation.

The university should expel Du Toit, according to the petitioners, because he has violated another student's human dignity and should be removed from the school.

