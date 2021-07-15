South Africa violence: Death toll rises to 117 as government deploys more troops

South African government said today the death toll in the violence has reached 117 while declaring that the situation in KwaZulu-Natal province remains volatile.

The Army reserves were called in an attempt to quell the violence sweeping the country. The government had said it would call out around 25,000 troops to tackle violence.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said she wanted to deploy 25,000 soldiers in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces which has been the epicentre of the violence.

The nationwide disruption began after former president Jacob Zuma's arrest on corruption charges as crowds ransacked malls and shopping areas.

President Cyril Ramaphosa warned the country could fall short of essential supplies due to large scale disruption amid the third wave of the virus in the country.

Reports said local communities had formed vigilante groups to protect public property amid the looting. Several shopping malls in Johannesburg were looted and stores destroyed.

Essential supply chains have been severely disrupted due to the violence and transport links cut leading to a shortage of fuel and food supplies.

Police have arrested at least 1,200 people as mobs turned violent with at least 15 persons killed in Durban's Phoenix neighbourhood.

