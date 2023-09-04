South Africa: Investigation reveals no arms deal with Russia as claimed by US

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday (Sept. 3) that his nation didn’t send weapons to Russia, citing the results of an independent inquiry led by a retired judge.

Earlier in May, the US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety set the cat among the pigeons by claiming that a Russian cargo ship had docked near Cape Town in December 2022 and loaded weapons to be taken back home.

The accusations sparked a diplomatic row between the US and South Africa and also questioned South Africa’s neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Results of the investigation

In his statement, Ramaphosa said the accusations had several ramifications for South Africa’s global reputation. “The panel found that there was no evidence to support the claim that the ship transported weapons from South Africa destined for Russia," he said in the address to the nation.

"No permit was issued for the export of arms and no arms were exported," he said, adding that the baseless accusations also had a damaging impact on the South African economy.

Watch: South African Police: 16 men and 2 women suspected robbers killed in shootout

"When all matters are considered, none of the allegations made about the supply of weapons to Russia have been proven to be true," Ramaphosa said.

"None of the persons who made these allegations could provide any evidence to support the claims that had been levelled against our country."

Why the Russian ship had docked near Cape Town?

Ramaphosa mentioned that the vessel had arrived at the naval base to deliver equipment that had been purchased for the South African National Defence Force back in 2018, through South Africa's arms procurement entity, Armscor.

He explained that he couldn't disclose the details about the specific equipment unloaded due to concerns that such information might jeopardise critical military missions and endanger the lives of South African soldiers.

In response to the allegations levelled in May, South African authorities had swiftly refuted the accusations, prompting Ramaphosa to initiate an independent inquiry headed by a retired judge.